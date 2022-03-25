SET focus shifts to technology stocks as oil price falls

However, the drop in oil price due to expectations that Europe will not sanction Russian oil, as well as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, would pressure the index, it said.
It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:
• KCE, HANA and SVI would benefit from the rising price of technology shares.
• GPSC, BGRIM, SCGP and EPG would benefit from falling oil price.
• BDMS, BH, INTUCH, ADVANC, BTS and BEM which are defensive stocks.
The SET Index closed at 1,680.89 on Thursday, up 2.94 points or 0.13 per cent. Transactions totalled Bt66.56 billion with an index high of 1,685.12 and a low of 1,675.19.
Published : March 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
