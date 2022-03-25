Mon, April 04, 2022

business

BOT releases polymer THB20 banknotes to fight counterfeiting

The Bank of Thailand has distributed new THB20 banknotes made of polymer aimed at preventing forgery, the BOT announced.

The BOT has started using the new polymer THB20 banknotes since Thursday and the public can exchange the notes at all bank branches around the country.

The BOT said the THB20 banknotes already in circulation can still be used.

The central bank said the new THB20 banknotes have the number 20 embossed for the blind to easily feel and recognise the note's value.

It said the new notes are precisely printed with anti-forgery technology to make it hard for anyone to make fake notes.

The central bank said the people can feel the note and tilt it to check if it is a counterfeit.

For example, users can feel the glossy surface of the polymer note.

And when they hold the note up to look at the transparent lotus stupa pattern on the right side of the King Rama X portrait, they can see through it. The number “20” is embossed in the middle of the stupa pattern.

When users tilt a note, they can see the King Rama X official logo on the left side shining in reddish yellow.

In another spot, when users tilt the note to look on the side of the note with King Rama X’s portrait, they can notice the shiny “20” figure hidden in a green pattern at the centre bottom.

Users can spot “20 baht” in Thai and English inside the grey narrow bar across the banknote on the right side of the King’s portrait.

Published : March 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

