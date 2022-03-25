Experts offer ideas on tackling Thai Economic issues in wake of war

Held by Thansettakij and Bangkokbiznews on Wednesday, the forum featured experts in the economic, business and investment fields such as former commerce minister Dr Thanong Bidaya, and former finance ministers Korn Chakitavanij and Dr Uttama Savanayana.

The forum, "Dealing with War and the Economic Crisis", also featured Thai Business Council chairman Sanan Angubolkul, Board of Trade chief Kriengkrai Thiennukul, Thai-Russian Business Council chair Payong Srivanich, who is also vice-chair of the Federation of Thai Industries, and president of the Thai Bankers' Association Paiboon Nalinthrangkun. The meeting was compered by editors Bakban Boonlert and Weerasak Pongaksorn.

During the discussion, the participants expressed their opinions on how the Thai economy, already struggling from the Covid-19 pandemic, has been dealt another blow – the energy crisis sparked by the war. This latest crisis has left Thailand dealing with the highest inflation in 13 years.