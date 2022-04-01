Baht continues to slide on Friday but all eyes on US labour data

Poon said that the baht is likely to swing in a wide range as the risk-averse market spurs the dollar to strengthen.

The baht was being supported by the return of foreign inflows to the Thai stock market and the falling crude oil price after the US announced it would release 1 million barrels from its reserve.

Poon warned investors to beware of currency market volatility after the US employment data is revealed tonight. A worse-than-expected recovery in the US labour market would pressure the dollar to weaken, he added. However, if the US data matches the forecast, the currency market would remain stable as it had already priced in the US Federal Reserve’s rate-rise signal.

Poon forecast the baht’s resistance level would be 33.50 to 33.70, at which point exporters might offload the dollar. The key support level would be 33 to 33.20, which would spur importers to purchase the greenback.