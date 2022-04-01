Tue, April 05, 2022

business

Baht continues to slide on Friday but all eyes on US labour data

The baht opened at 33.31 to the US dollar on Friday, weakening from Thursday’s close of 33.25 and sliding for the sixth successive week.

Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted the Thai currency would move between 33.20 and 33.40 during the day.

Poon said that the baht is likely to swing in a wide range as the risk-averse market spurs the dollar to strengthen.

The baht was being supported by the return of foreign inflows to the Thai stock market and the falling crude oil price after the US announced it would release 1 million barrels from its reserve.

Poon warned investors to beware of currency market volatility after the US employment data is revealed tonight. A worse-than-expected recovery in the US labour market would pressure the dollar to weaken, he added. However, if the US data matches the forecast, the currency market would remain stable as it had already priced in the US Federal Reserve’s rate-rise signal.

Poon forecast the baht’s resistance level would be 33.50 to 33.70, at which point exporters might offload the dollar. The key support level would be 33 to 33.20, which would spur importers to purchase the greenback.

The currency market has been risk-off since February’s invasion of Ukraine by Russia and a lack of progress in ensuing peace talks.

Meanwhile, the Fed has signalled will hike the interest rate in May and in June meeting after US inflation in February reached 6.4 per cent, the highest level in 40 years.

Related News

Published : April 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Deutsche Bank expects Thai finance, banking sectors to witness robust growth

Published : Apr 05, 2022

DTGO named one of World’s Most Ethical Companies for 4th consecutive year

Published : Apr 05, 2022

AWN objects to True-Dtac merger, says new firm will violate many laws

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Energy prices push March inflation to highest spike in 13 years

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Latest News

Digital Assets 2022 Henry ChongCEO of FUSANG Malaysia, Hongkong | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkokians want new governor, councillors to be independent: survey

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Thai property market goes green as more developers go for solar roofs

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Careful what you touch, the virus may be lurking

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.