Siam Commercial Bank appoints new CEO to steer its regional ‘Mothership’ strategy

SCB chair Vichit Suraphongchai said the appointment aims to ensure the company will achieve its target of becoming a regional financial group with good corporate governance in line with its “Mothership” strategy.
The appointment has been approved by the Bank of Thailand.
He said Kris was suitable for the job thanks to his experience and reputation in the finance, banking, sustainable management and insurance areas. Also, he said, as a new generation leader, Kris is armed with the vision to apply technologies to create changes in the business.
"Kris will bring knowledge and experience to help SCB become a better bank, as well as create sustainable growth for the company," he said.
Kris will replace Arthid Nanthawithaya, who will step down as SCB CEO on July 31 but will continue as CEO of SCBX.
Vichit said the three SCB presidents – Sarut Ruttanaporn, Apiphan Charoenanusorn and Arak Sutivong – will also step down on July 31. They are currently CEOs of Card X, Auto X and SCB Securities, respectively.
"This change in top management aims to upgrade the organisation to becoming a regional financial technology group that can meet the new needs of consumers and can compete with world-class competitors,” he concluded.
Published : April 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
