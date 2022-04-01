Siam Commercial Bank appoints new CEO to steer its regional ‘Mothership’ strategy

The appointment has been approved by the Bank of Thailand.

He said Kris was suitable for the job thanks to his experience and reputation in the finance, banking, sustainable management and insurance areas. Also, he said, as a new generation leader, Kris is armed with the vision to apply technologies to create changes in the business.

"Kris will bring knowledge and experience to help SCB become a better bank, as well as create sustainable growth for the company," he said.

Kris will replace Arthid Nanthawithaya, who will step down as SCB CEO on July 31 but will continue as CEO of SCBX.