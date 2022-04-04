Sliding baht set for rollercoaster ride as Fed signals tightening

The Thai currency is expected to move between 33.40 and 33.60 during the day and between 33.20 and 33.80 during the week, Krungthai market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.
Poon said that the baht is likely to swing widely if foreign investors switch to selling over market concern that the US Federal Reserve will adopt quantitative tightening as early as next month (May).
He forecast that exporters would sell the dollar at a resistance level of 33.70.
Poon said that amid the current high volatility in the currency market, businesses should use hedging tools such as options to manage risks.
For the dollar, he expected uncertainty over the Ukraine-Russia conflict to drive up demand for the US currency, which is seen as a safe haven.
However, he advised investors to heed Fed signals to reduce the balance sheet or apply tightening, as these moves would increase the US bond yield and cause dollar fluctuations.
Published : April 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
