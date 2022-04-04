SET's new platform to facilitate traditional and digital asset trading 

The SET estimates the key developments in the Thai capital market through three strategies: market growth; infrastructure expansion, environmental solution and social development.

The SET wants to make the capital market more accessible by simplifying the procedures for opening new trading accounts, encouraging retail investors to use a digital platform for trading, and attracting young investors.

He said the SET is going to offer an open platform, but he made it clear that they will not touch crypto. He made the point that most of the digital asset trading as of now revolves around cryptocurrency. The TDX platform would be launched in the third quarter this year including the investment and utility tokens, he said.

Fundraising through tokenisation is now a global trend. Also, many features for investors are available according to their needs, while upholding investor protection measures. Investors can improve token liquidity by trading in the secondary digital asset exchange. Most digital asset exchanges are open 24/7. The settlement cycle is extremely fast compared with the traditional type. So, tokenisation can solve the problem for retail investors as it involves lower cost and offers more liquidity. As a result investors have more chances to make higher profit, he said.

All investments carry risks, and there are pros and cons in both the traditional and digital markets. The SET has an important role of setting strict criteria for investors. All protocols are only part of measures to protect the sector against scammers and confusing information. Hence, the Thai SET plans all strategies to generate the most benefit to investors, he said.