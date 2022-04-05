Energy prices push March inflation to highest spike in 13 years

Headline inflation in February had already broken a 13-year record with an increase of 5.28 per cent, but it was even higher in March, Ronnarong said.

The increase in headline inflation was 4.75 per cent in the first quarter, compared to the same quarter last year, Ronnarong said.

He added that core inflation in March, which excludes the impact from fresh food and energy prices, stood at 102.43 points, an increase of 0.23 per cent from February and 2.0 per cent year on year.

Ronnarong said headline inflation rose steeply in March because energy prices spiked by 32.43 per cent. He said the main impact — 32.43 per cent — came from the rise in oil prices, and 39.95 per cent from the increase in power bills. Moreover, the prices of fresh vegetables increased by 9.96 per cent, meat, pork and chicken by 5.74 per cent, and eggs and milk by 6.08 per cent.