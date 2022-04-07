Baht could weaken amid Russia-Ukraine war, Fed’s tighter monetary policies

Poon said the baht might swing sideways in a wide range. The currency may weaken during the day as the dollar strengthens due to market worries surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war and the US Federal Reserve’s move to implement tighter monetary policies. Moreover, the Covid-19 situation in China has also affected investment in Asia, he pointed out.

Additionally, the baht might fluctuate as the European Central Bank (ECB) holds a key meeting. If the ECB signals that it will increase the interest rate, the euro might strengthen and pressure the dollar into weakening.

Poon advised a close watch on foreign transactions. He expected foreign investors to continue purchasing Thai assets, which would support the baht and keep it from weakening further during this period.

Poon said the baht’s resistance level would be 33.70, at which point exporters would offload the dollar. Meanwhile the key support level is 33.20, which would spur importers to purchase dollars.