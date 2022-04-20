Fri, April 22, 2022

business

Baht might continue to weaken: market strategist

The baht opened at 33.81 to the US dollar on Wednesday, the highest in almost four months, weakening from Tuesday’s close of 33.75.

Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted the Thai currency would move between 33.70 and 33.90 during the day.

Poon said the baht might weaken as it was pressured by the strengthening dollar and dividend transactions. Furthermore, some investors are waiting for the gold price to come down so they can buy back the precious metal, which might also pressure the baht.

He expected exporters to sell the dollar at 33.80-34 as long as the market does not turn heavily risk-averse, which would add pressure to the baht.

Poon suggested monitoring foreign investor transactions. He said there was a chance the baht could test the key resistance level of 34 if foreign investors sold a large amount of stocks and bonds.

With high volatility in the currency market, businesses should use hedging tools such as options to manage risks, he advised.

Published : April 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Latest News

Extend co-payment scheme to ensure 3% growth this year: private sector

Published : Apr 22, 2022

A 3-minute test could help detect lung cancer

Published : Apr 22, 2022

Construction of southern Purple Line to begin in August

Published : Apr 22, 2022

Thai fresh mango exports surge 15 per cent in first two months of 2022

Published : Apr 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.