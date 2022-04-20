Thailand pavilion among the most visited at World Expo 2020 Dubai

The expo began on October 1 and concluded on March 31.

The Thailand Pavilion was the fourth most-visited pavilion, behind Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, Chaiwut added.

He said the statistics of visitors to the pavilions were compiled by Google Public.

The Thailand Pavilion also won "Honourable Mention" in the Editor’s Choice Award category of Exhibitor Magazine, which is a publication recognised by industries and global trade fairs.

Chaiwut said Thailand's exhibition at the expo was a huge success due to four key factors.