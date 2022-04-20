Thailand pavilion among the most visited at World Expo 2020 Dubai

Chaiwut, who was in charge of the show by Thailand at the marketing and branding fair in Dubai, said the number of visitors to the Thailand Pavilion made up 9.8 per cent of all visitors to the expo.
The expo began on October 1 and concluded on March 31.
The Thailand Pavilion was the fourth most-visited pavilion, behind Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, Chaiwut added.
He said the statistics of visitors to the pavilions were compiled by Google Public.
The Thailand Pavilion also won "Honourable Mention" in the Editor’s Choice Award category of Exhibitor Magazine, which is a publication recognised by industries and global trade fairs.
Chaiwut said Thailand's exhibition at the expo was a huge success due to four key factors.
First, more than 60 young entertainers and staff at the exhibition devoted themselves to the show. The staff spent six months in Dubai to represent Thailand at the show, the minister said.
Second, the exhibition by Thailand was supported by over 30 government agencies and several private firms to present handicrafts and digital innovations by Thais.
Third, the Foreign Ministry continued to support with its foreign policies to tighten ties with the hosts, the UAE, following 45 years of bilateral ties. Thailand also used the expo as a stage to discuss cooperation with other countries, Chaiwut said.
Fourth, Chaiwut said, the success should also be credited to cooperation from all Thais.
The minister added that Thailand also used the expo venue to express its potential to use digital technologies for development and for creating digital innovations.
Published : April 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
