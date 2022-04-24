Erawan, Bongkot gas fields handed over to PTTEP ED without a glitch

Chevron Corp’s Thai unit operated the Erawan gas block earlier and the state-backed PTTEP ran the Bongkot bloc before PTTEP ED won production and development rights of both gas fields on December 13 2018.

Meanwhile, Sarawut said the Mineral Fuels Department had set up a war room to manage the smooth transition and coordinate between the new and old concessionaires as well as buyers of natural gas.

He said initially Chevron would not allow the new concessionaire to enter the G1/61 field during the transition period, but the department stepped in and negotiated an agreement on December 20. The new concessionaire was then allowed to enter the field to prepare for gas production.

During the transition period, the department set up eight teams to monitor the situation at the gas rigs closely.

A team was stationed at each of the five gas rigs and three others at the petroleum tankers. The team measured the volume of the last round of production and the amount of petroleum stored in the tankers before operations were officially handed over to the new contractor.

He said the department also checked the structure and safety of facilities for production at both fields before the handover.

He also applauded department officials for the handover going ahead without a glitch.

The Erawan field produced 399 million cubic feet of gas and Bongkot’s G2/61 938 million cubic on the day of the handover.