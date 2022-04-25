Thailand attracts over THB10 bn in foreign investment in March

He added that 29 of the investors were based in Bangkok and 10 in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). The 10 foreigners invested 6.32 billion baht in EEC, accounting for 58 per cent of all foreign investment.

Of the 10 investors, three hail from China and have invested 3.18 billion baht, two come from Japan with 630 million baht, and one from the US with 637 million baht, he said.

The EEC investors are focusing on the telecommunications and mobile phone industry, international trading companies, raw materials and spare parts as well as the manufacturing of automobile parts, he added.