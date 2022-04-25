Experts outline strategies for integrating "cannabis" into Thailand's economy

Speaking at the first forum on Thailand's readiness for this "new economic opportunity", Satit laid out the work done by the government to support the Thai cannabis industry and outlined plans for future. The key point of his speech was the opportunity the industry offered, now that the new law allows "cannabis" plantation, research and development, and their usage for health and wellness, food and beverages, and cosmetics.

The next legalisation phase is expected to allow households to be able to plant their own cannabis, and send the plant over to the Department of Traditional and Alternative Medicine for extraction, he said. "With further research and development Thailand can come up with more of our own medicines, reducing the import of medicines, which is an efficient way to reduce cost while generating our own revenue," Satit said.





Speaking at the forum on "Thai Cannabis’ Competitive Edge", Dr Kwanchai Wisitthanon, deputy director-general of the Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, said cannabis has many health-providing qualities that can support today’s medicinal industry and can also expand the products into many more goods and services.



"Cannabis has the ability to cure symptoms in palliative care as it functions as a painkiller, stimulates appetite and alleviates nausea from chemotherapy radiation," Kwanchai said.



He suggested that in order to build "Thailand's grassroots economy," the district and provincial authority should support households in the sprouting phrase by providing cannabis seedlings to them at an affordable price, as this would be a foundation for the industry to foster.













Cannabis can be transformed into many products and services, and there is no need to fear a red ocean, Kwanchai said.