Cannabis, kratom ice cream 'wows not just consumers but also justice minister'

The Khru Wat Farm community enterprise, from Phatthalung province’s Muang district, has come up with ice-cream products having cannabis and kratom (mitragyna speciosa) as ingredients.

At a recent fair promoting products made of kratom held at Prince of Songkla University in Hat Yai district of Songkhla province, the local enterprise sold its cannabis ice cream and kratom ice cream at THB40 baht a cup and THB20 for a cone.

Khru Wat Farm’s owner Patthawan Pleng-arun said the cannabis and kratom used in the production of ice cream came from another local community enterprise certified by the Ministry of Public Health to grow the herbal plants.