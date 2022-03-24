Wed, March 30, 2022

Cannabis, kratom ice cream 'wows not just consumers but also justice minister'

Ice cream made of cannabis and kratom is among a host of new food products that have hit the market after Thailand removed the plants from the list of illicit drugs.

The Khru Wat Farm community enterprise, from Phatthalung province’s Muang district, has come up with ice-cream products having cannabis and kratom (mitragyna speciosa) as ingredients.

At a recent fair promoting products made of kratom held at Prince of Songkla University in Hat Yai district of Songkhla province, the local enterprise sold its cannabis ice cream and kratom ice cream at THB40 baht a cup and THB20 for a cone.

Khru Wat Farm’s owner Patthawan Pleng-arun said the cannabis and kratom used in the production of ice cream came from another local community enterprise certified by the Ministry of Public Health to grow the herbal plants.

She said that the ice cream products received a “response better than expected” from consumers.

According to her, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who presided over the fair’s opening, visited her booth and sampled the ice cream. “He liked it and said that it tastes much better than normal ice cream,” she said.

