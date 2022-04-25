Tue, April 26, 2022

business

Shortage of parts, semiconductors slow down Thai car exports

Thailand exported 93,840 cars in March, down by 10.21 per cent year on year due to a shortage of parts and semiconductors for some car models, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Monday.

“However, car export in March rose 18.11 per cent compared to February,” FTI vice president and spokesman Surapong Paisitpattanapong said.

In the first quarter of 2022, Thailand exported 243,124 cars, down 5.81 per cent year on year. However, the value of cars and components exported in the first quarter came in at 217.60 billion baht, up 2.82 per cent year on year, he added.

A shortage of parts and semiconductors had triggered a global decline in the manufacturing and export of cars, he said.

Surapong also said it is necessary to monitor the Russia-Ukraine war as it will intensify a shortage of parts and semiconductors.

Surapong explained that if the war is prolonged, then the global production of cars will drop by about 2.8 million vehicles.

Meanwhile, some automakers have also stopped taking reservations for electric vehicles due to the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, where many large semiconductor manufacturers are located, he added.

Thailand manufactured 172,671 cars in March alone, up 6.25 per cent year on year. Of them, 87,133 were produced for the local market, up 32.16 per cent year on year.

He added that 480,078 cars were manufactured in the first quarter, up 3.06 per cent year on year, while 87,245 were sold locally in March, up 9.1 per cent year on year. Local first-quarter sales came in at 231,189 cars, up 19.09 per cent year on year, and 448,147 motorcycles, up 2.92 per cent year on year.

He put the surge in local sales down to the easing of lockdown and the launching of government measures to relieve the Covid-19 fallout. He said these government schemes resulted in more cash going into circulation and a boost in people’s purchasing power.

However, he added, it was necessary to monitor the Covid-19 crisis and surging product prices as well as household debts as they will make the economy slow down, he added.

Thai exports jump by 19.5% in March – highest in 30 years

Published : Apr 26, 2022

HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin collaborate with Norse Republics to reveal Scandinavia's most stylish furniture company

Published : Apr 26, 2022

AP Thailand announces brand promise that empowers everyone to live and enjoy life on their terms

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Slumping baht under pressure after breaching 34/dollar mark

Published : Apr 26, 2022

PTG joins hands with DTI to help farmers in veggies-and-fuel campaign

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
