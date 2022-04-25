Shortage of parts, semiconductors slow down Thai car exports

In the first quarter of 2022, Thailand exported 243,124 cars, down 5.81 per cent year on year. However, the value of cars and components exported in the first quarter came in at 217.60 billion baht, up 2.82 per cent year on year, he added.

A shortage of parts and semiconductors had triggered a global decline in the manufacturing and export of cars, he said.

Surapong also said it is necessary to monitor the Russia-Ukraine war as it will intensify a shortage of parts and semiconductors.

Surapong explained that if the war is prolonged, then the global production of cars will drop by about 2.8 million vehicles.

Meanwhile, some automakers have also stopped taking reservations for electric vehicles due to the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, where many large semiconductor manufacturers are located, he added.