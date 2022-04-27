Thu, April 28, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

The baht opened at 34.28 to the US dollar on Wednesday, the highest level in five years, after surging to close at 34.25 on Tuesday.

The currency is expected to move between 34.20 and 34.40 on Tuesday, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon said the risk-averse market coupled with the Covid-19 situation in China could add more downward pressure on the baht.

The Thai currency has weakened past the expected resistance level, with both exporters and importers unsure of when to carry out transactions, so it might be volatile and weaken to test the new resistance level of 34.40, he said.

Meanwhile, gold purchases are rising as investors want to possess safe assets. This is adding pressure to the baht.

Poon advised businesses to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in the present highly volatile currency market.

Published : April 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

