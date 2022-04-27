Thu, April 28, 2022

business

Thailand’s 'coffee king' to build THB5-billion sports complex as social service

  • Home
  • »
  • business
  • »
  • Thailand’s 'coffee king' to build T...

The chairman of PM Group, Prayudh Mahagitsiri, who is known as Thailand’s "coffee king", plans to build a THB5-billion sports complex in Bangkok as a new landmark for social services, his PR officer said.

Sorakrit Wannalak, an adviser and CSR public relations officer of PM 80 Co Ltd, said the sports complex will meet international standards. He said PM Group does not aim to to make money from the complex but is undertaking it as a social service project.

PM 80 is a subsidiary of PM Group, which also owns Quality Coffee Products Co Ltd, a joint venture with Nestlé.

Sorakrit said the new sports complex will be built near the Bhoman Khunaram Temple in Bangkok’s Yannawa district.

The complex will have facilities for holding international competitions in tennis, badminton, snooker, table tennis and golf. There will also be a library, a Buddhist meditation room and an exhibition room, Sorakrit added. Thailand’s 'coffee king' to build THB5-billion sports complex as social service

“The goal of the complex is to attract youths to be interested in sports and to learn more about the society,” Sorakrit said.

“Since the project will be located near Bhoman Temple, Gen Y and Gen Alpha children will get a chance to be closer to dhamma.”

He said the project is in being designed after which approval will be sought from concerned authorities.

Thailand’s 'coffee king' to build THB5-billion sports complex as social service “We hope that a good CSR project, which is useful for Thai youths and foreigners and the society and the country, will happen in the near future. We hope to get it done within 2024,” Sorakrit said.

Prayudh, a busines mogul, has carried out several types of businesses, including property, oil rigging, and marine line operations. Now, he is focusing on making nutrition supplementary products under the P80 brand, which are mostly Thai herbal drinks.

Prayudh’s joint venture with Nestlé is credited with bringing Nescafe instant coffee to Thailand, giving him the name "Coffee king of Thailand". Thailand’s 'coffee king' to build THB5-billion sports complex as social service

PTTEP Q1 revenue jumps 5%, but profit sees slight dip quarter on quarter

Published : Apr 28, 2022

Amid rising cost of living, household debt hits highest level in 14 years

Published : Apr 28, 2022

GULF wins 4 prestigious awards from World HRD Congress 2022, reiterating best-in-class HR management

Published : Apr 28, 2022

No approval yet for hike in retail prices of instant noodles: Jurin

Published : Apr 28, 2022

Prayut admits govt has run out of money after capping diesel price for months

Published : Apr 28, 2022

Published : April 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

PTTEP Q1 revenue jumps 5%, but profit sees slight dip quarter on quarter

Published : Apr 28, 2022

Red-Hot Chanettee Gets Quick into Gear at 3rd Thailand Mixed Opener

Published : Apr 28, 2022

TAT offers virtual ‘Amazing Durian’ experience on metaverse

Published : Apr 28, 2022

Toyota set to sign MoU for Thai EV subsidy package

Published : Apr 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.