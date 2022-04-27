Thailand’s 'coffee king' to build THB5-billion sports complex as social service

Sorakrit Wannalak, an adviser and CSR public relations officer of PM 80 Co Ltd, said the sports complex will meet international standards. He said PM Group does not aim to to make money from the complex but is undertaking it as a social service project.
PM 80 is a subsidiary of PM Group, which also owns Quality Coffee Products Co Ltd, a joint venture with Nestlé.
Sorakrit said the new sports complex will be built near the Bhoman Khunaram Temple in Bangkok’s Yannawa district.
The complex will have facilities for holding international competitions in tennis, badminton, snooker, table tennis and golf. There will also be a library, a Buddhist meditation room and an exhibition room, Sorakrit added.
“The goal of the complex is to attract youths to be interested in sports and to learn more about the society,” Sorakrit said.
“Since the project will be located near Bhoman Temple, Gen Y and Gen Alpha children will get a chance to be closer to dhamma.”
He said the project is in being designed after which approval will be sought from concerned authorities.
“We hope that a good CSR project, which is useful for Thai youths and foreigners and the society and the country, will happen in the near future. We hope to get it done within 2024,” Sorakrit said.
Prayudh, a busines mogul, has carried out several types of businesses, including property, oil rigging, and marine line operations. Now, he is focusing on making nutrition supplementary products under the P80 brand, which are mostly Thai herbal drinks.
Prayudh’s joint venture with Nestlé is credited with bringing Nescafe instant coffee to Thailand, giving him the name "Coffee king of Thailand".
Published : Apr 28, 2022
Published : April 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 28, 2022
Published : Apr 28, 2022
Published : Apr 28, 2022
Published : Apr 28, 2022