Thailand’s 'coffee king' to build THB5-billion sports complex as social service

“The goal of the complex is to attract youths to be interested in sports and to learn more about the society,” Sorakrit said.

“Since the project will be located near Bhoman Temple, Gen Y and Gen Alpha children will get a chance to be closer to dhamma.”

He said the project is in being designed after which approval will be sought from concerned authorities.

“We hope that a good CSR project, which is useful for Thai youths and foreigners and the society and the country, will happen in the near future. We hope to get it done within 2024,” Sorakrit said.

Prayudh, a busines mogul, has carried out several types of businesses, including property, oil rigging, and marine line operations. Now, he is focusing on making nutrition supplementary products under the P80 brand, which are mostly Thai herbal drinks.

Prayudh’s joint venture with Nestlé is credited with bringing Nescafe instant coffee to Thailand, giving him the name "Coffee king of Thailand".