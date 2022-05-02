Raw material import quota raised amid animal feed shortage

The meeting agreed with the proposal of the five sides to allow more imports of maize and other crops for making enough feeds for hen, chicken and pig farmers, Jurin said.

The meeting recommended animal feed-makers to import raw materials from neighbouring countries, especially Myanmar, during the next three months.

Jurin said the Commerce Ministry will hold an online business matching activity for Thai importers to match sellers in Myanmar on Tuesday.

The meeting also approved three other measures:

— The requirement for importers of wheat to buy maize in the country in the ratio of 1:3 will be suspended from now until July 31.

— The import quota of maize will be increased from 54,700 tonnes to 600,000 tones from now until July 31 and the import tariff on maize will be reduced from 20 per cent to zero during the period.

— The Commerce Ministry will help hold online business matching for importers of raw materials for making animal feeds.

The quotas of all raw materials during the period will be increased to 1.2 million tonnes during the period, Jurin added.