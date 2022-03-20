Animal feed producers call for halt on corn, soybean meal exports

He said 95 per cent of soybean and soybean meal required for animal feed is imported and if Thailand were to continue exporting corn, it would need to import a lot of materials to compensate for it.

Pornsil added that the government is continuing to allow the export of corn and soybean meal even though there is a shortage of these two materials. He also said this policy was unfair for animal feed manufacturers as regulations require them to purchase soybean meal locally.

Citing reports from the Customs Department, he said Thailand had exported more than 93,615 tonnes of corn and up to 103,091 tonnes of soybean meal last year.

"If this policy continues, especially when the imports are in a crisis, the price of corn and soybean meal will continue surging,” he warned.

“Hence, the association calls on the government to temporarily suspend the export of corn and soybean meal until the crisis is resolved.”