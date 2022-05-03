Japanese PM assures Thailand of EV investment in EEC this year

According to Thai officials, the two sides discussed and agreed to draft a five-year plan for economic cooperation as soon as possible to develop their economic partnership. The five-year plan will be used for driving economic cooperation between the two countries.

Prayut also pledged support for the Asia-Japan Investing for the Future (AJIF) initiative of Japan. The Japanese prime minister said the initiative will see Japanese entrepreneurs invest more in the EEC, and especially in the electric vehicle industry.

The Japanese prime minister said Thailand has potential for investments by Japanese firms and Thailand is considered by Japan as the most important investment base in Southeast Asia.