Japan and Thailand boost alliance with new defence deal

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed hope that the new pact will "help promote Japanese investment in the Thai defence industry", according to Kyodo News.

The Thai PM added that the two leaders agreed that bilateral relations should be elevated to a “comprehensive strategic partnership".

Details of the defence deal were not disclosed.

The Japanese government also agreed to extend a loan of 50 billion yen (about 13 billion baht) to aid Thailand's economic recovery from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Prayut said Japan had agreed to upgrade the capacity of Thailand’s entire supply chain as part of a five-year economic partnership.