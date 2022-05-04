Ministry to help distribute 566,000 tonnes of fruits amid jump in output

Jurin, who was presiding over the launch of the Commerce Ministry Fruit Festival 2022 at the main ground in front of CentralWorld in Bangkok on May 2, said the measures are needed as Thai farmers’ fruit output this year was 11 per cent higher than last year.
He said 566,000 tonnes, or 30 per cent of the fruits, will be sold in the country with help from the Department of Internal Trade in their distribution.
Jurin said the department would tap 18 proactive wholesale markets to distribute 244,000 tonnes of fruits and it has also arrange cold storage to freeze some 120,000 tonnes of fruits.
The department will also open 10,092 retail outlets nationwide to distribute 145,000 tonnes of fruits.
Jurin added that the Commerce Ministry Fruit Festival 2022 is part of measures to assist retail outlets. He expected the fair, which will continue until May 8, to help sell some 3,500 tonnes of fruits.
The minister added that the first quarter of this year saw the exports of durians rise by 42 per cent, longans by 36 per cent and mangoes by 21 per cent.
Meanwhile, the department announced that the 10,092 outlets would generate about THB12.5 million in sale value.
The department said the outlets include shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores. It said 500 of the outlets would be in Bangkok and the rest in the provinces.
Published : May 14, 2022
