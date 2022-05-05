SS&C ties up with PTT Digital to help SMEs adopt intelligent process automation

Intelligent process automation (IPA) is an emerging set of new technologies that combine fundamental process redesign with robotic process automation and machine learning.
The global process automation market is forecast to grow to more than US$13 billion (THB445 billion) by 2030. Most enterprises see automation technology as the top priority of their digital transformation to succeed and be competitive globally.
According to studies conducted by Grand View Research, the total value of the global robotics process automation (RPA) market was $1.89 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $2.32 billion this year.
Furthermore, its compound annual growth rate is projected at 38.2 per cent from 2022 to 2030, with the market size expected to exceed $30 billion in 2030.
There are around 7,000 small-to-medium companies in Thailand and they would like their business to stand out in such a competitive market.
They could use IPA technology but it comes with high initial investment and recurring expenses. It also requires specialised IT resources and infrastructure. Moreover, it takes a long time to implement, while the payback period is also lengthy.
The IPAC has therefore been established to meet this situation to support SMEs, newly founded companies, start-ups, innovators, and digital citizens so they can afford to access AI and the RPA ecosystem based on international standards.
“As our customers benefit from this collaboration, SS&C Blue Prism will expand its market presence in Thailand, especially in the manufacturing, banking, insurance and financial services, public sector and healthcare industries,” said PTT Digital chairman Terdkiat Prommool.
“We’re excited to collaborate with PTT Digital to enable Thai enterprises to increase RPA and IA adoption via our platform-as-a-service offering,” said Gareth Lane, senior vice president, head of Alliances & Channels at SS&C Blue Prism.
“The flexible service helps customers with investment costs by switching them to a new subscription-based service under a pay-per-use model,” he explained.
