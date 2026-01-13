Hidden Value of Thai History - Mom Rajawongse Narisa Chakrabongse I Time to Talk EP.55

As owner of Chakrabongse Villas, she transforms a historic riverside residence into an experience, inviting visitors from across the world to feel the spirit of Thailand through architecture, atmosphere, and the timeless flow of the Chao Phraya River.

Beyond places, she safeguards stories. In her role as Publisher and Managing Editor of River Books, Thai history is carefully written, curated, and shared, ensuring cultural knowledge reaches far beyond borders and generations.

An intimate conversation about why history matters, how its value is often unseen, and why preserving it means opening it to the world.