Thai digital minister visits Laos to tap e-shopping boom as border reopens

Chaiwut said he expected brisk trade – especially in e-commerce – as soon as the land link between the two countries is restored on Monday. Laotians like to do e-shopping for Thai goods and the reopening Thai-Lao transport routes would boost online trade, he added.

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry is working to extend internet access to all communities in Nong Khai province in a bid to tap e-shopping demand from Laos.

Chaiwut said most residents of the Northeast province now had access to free Wi-Fi.