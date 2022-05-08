Sun, May 15, 2022

business

Thai digital minister visits Laos to tap e-shopping boom as border reopens

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn held talks in Laos on Saturday, ahead of an expected explosion of digital trade when border checkpoints open on Monday.

Chaiwut was visiting Nong Khai to inspect progress of digital development in the Northeast border province, and dropped in on Lao Science and Technology Minister Boviengkham Vongdara in Vientiane. Their informal talks focused on how the two countries should promote private investment in digital and 5G.

Chaiwut said he expected brisk trade – especially in e-commerce – as soon as the land link between the two countries is restored on Monday. Laotians like to do e-shopping for Thai goods and the reopening Thai-Lao transport routes would boost online trade, he added.

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry is working to extend internet access to all communities in Nong Khai province in a bid to tap e-shopping demand from Laos.

Chaiwut said most residents of the Northeast province now had access to free Wi-Fi.

He also visited local community leaders and chiefs of tambon administrative organisation (TAO)s and municipalities to gather their opinions on developing the province's digital economy. He said the government was ready to grant more money to Nong Khai's digital development in line with locals' needs and suggestions.

SHR reported a triple revenue in Q1/2022 and expected the most robust growth with an all-time-high revenue of THB 8.5 billion this year

Published : May 14, 2022

SHR reported a triple revenue in Q1/2022 and expected the most robust growth with an all-time-high revenue of THB 8.5 billion this year

Published : May 13, 2022

Huawei hosts Global Rail Summit 2022 in Bangkok

Published : May 13, 2022

Klongtom Heritage boosts large-scale project, ready to become a world-class health and wellness hub after salt hot spring discovery

Published : May 13, 2022

Bangchak Group reports first quarter 2022 performance, with quarterly EBITDA exceeds THB10 billion for the first time

Published : May 13, 2022

Published : May 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
