Thai digital minister visits Laos to tap e-shopping boom as border reopens

Chaiwut was visiting Nong Khai to inspect progress of digital development in the Northeast border province, and dropped in on Lao Science and Technology Minister Boviengkham Vongdara in Vientiane. Their informal talks focused on how the two countries should promote private investment in digital and 5G.
Chaiwut said he expected brisk trade – especially in e-commerce – as soon as the land link between the two countries is restored on Monday. Laotians like to do e-shopping for Thai goods and the reopening Thai-Lao transport routes would boost online trade, he added.
The Digital Economy and Society Ministry is working to extend internet access to all communities in Nong Khai province in a bid to tap e-shopping demand from Laos.
Chaiwut said most residents of the Northeast province now had access to free Wi-Fi.
He also visited local community leaders and chiefs of tambon administrative organisation (TAO)s and municipalities to gather their opinions on developing the province’s digital economy. He said the government was ready to grant more money to Nong Khai's digital development in line with locals’ needs and suggestions.
Published : May 14, 2022
