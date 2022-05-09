Sun, May 15, 2022

business

AIS airs misgivings at 1st Focus Group public hearing on True-Dtac merger

Though most businesses in the telecommunications sector are all for the True-Dtac merger, the third service provider is dead against it.

Opinions from different sectors were heard at the first Focus Group hearing organised on Monday by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). The hearing ran from 8.30am to 1pm.

True Corporation and Total Access Communication (Dtac) sent their representatives to the meeting to defend the amalgamation plan, while their rival Advanced Info Services sent its head of business development, Saran Phaloprak.

Saran told the meeting that NBTC, as the telecom watchdog, should take action to ensure the telecom industry remains competitive.

He said this merger would cut the number of key players from three to two and create a duopoly in the telecom business. AIS airs misgivings at 1st Focus Group public hearing on True-Dtac merger

Saran also pointed out that NBTC will not be able to issue any measures that bring market conditions back to their original state once the merger takes place.

Hence, he said, the telecom watchdog should deliberate the merger plan with transparency and utmost prudence.

However, other participants, who are mostly business partners of the two telecom operators in the provinces and representatives of related associations, openly voiced support for the merger.

AIS airs misgivings at 1st Focus Group public hearing on True-Dtac merger They said the mobile-phone signals of Dtac and True did not cover all areas upcountry and believe that bringing the two service providers together would improve coverage.

They also believe the merger will reduce operating costs as well as the burden on retail shops that sell SIM cards.

New NBTC board sets three-point plan to consider planned True-DTAC merger

Published : Apr 27, 2022

House panel urges Prayut to block True-DTAC merger

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Published : May 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Tuchel says inconsistent Chelsea need to emulate Liverpool

Published : May 15, 2022

Quadruple still possible as Liverpool edge Chelsea in FA Cup final

Published : May 15, 2022

Thai teen sprinter smashes SEA Games record on way to 200m gold

Published : May 14, 2022

New conflict triggered over Orange Line between MRTA and BTS

Published : May 14, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.