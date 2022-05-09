AIS airs misgivings at 1st Focus Group public hearing on True-Dtac merger

True Corporation and Total Access Communication (Dtac) sent their representatives to the meeting to defend the amalgamation plan, while their rival Advanced Info Services sent its head of business development, Saran Phaloprak.

Saran told the meeting that NBTC, as the telecom watchdog, should take action to ensure the telecom industry remains competitive.

He said this merger would cut the number of key players from three to two and create a duopoly in the telecom business.