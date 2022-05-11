Digital transformation gets high priority in Betagro growth strategy

With these challenges, it is the company's duty to find new measures and business models to maintain growth and increase competitiveness, Vasit said.



He added that as a leading member in the agro-industrial and food industries, Betagro has found out that digital transformation and investment in more research and development are the key solutions to those problems.

"We need to digitalise our company both on the technology side and on the management side. The focus will be on research and development to produce a variety of high-quality food innovations, biosecurity in production, and delivering new product alternatives to the market," said Vasit.