Cabinet to consider extending diesel excise cut next week: PM

Currently, the excise rate on diesel oil has been cut by THB3 per litre to prevent the retail price of the oil from going higher.

Earlier, the government capped retail diesel price at THB30 per litre but after near depletion of the Oil Fuel Fund, the government decided to lower the subsidy rate, prompting the retail price to rise to THB32 per litre.

Prayut explained that he could not promise the THB3 cut in excise tax would continue because the Finance Ministry is still calculating how much the cut could be and for how long.

“We have to work step by step. We cannot just give a discount,” Prayut said.