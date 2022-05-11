Medeze enjoys 25% growth, claims BIOlongevity leadership in Thailand, Asean

The company said it expects to grow by 100-200 per cent by the end of 2022 to emphasize Medeze Group’s image and significant potential as “the first and only brand in Asean to offer longevity to mankind with BIOlongevity technology”.

Dr Veerapol Khemarangsan, Executive Director & Chairman of the Board, Medeze Group, said his company has the largest number of stem cell collections in Asean to serve its customers.

“Committed to delivering new options that enable people to live longer and live a better tomorrow through the most comprehensive innovation of ‘BIOlongevity’, we now have the largest total number of stem cell collections in the Asean region,” Veerapol said.

“We have earned the trust of customers all over the world because every process, from deposit to cell culture, is based on research that has been accredited by various leading institutions around the world.”

He said his company has won several international quality assurance awards, including Frost & Sullivan’s Thailand Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year Award for four consecutive years, the World Branding Award by World Branding Forum, the Southeast Asia Stem Cell Banking Technology Innovation Leadership Award, and, most recently, the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB), the world’s most prestigious blood bank accreditation.

“It is a quality standard that encompasses the entire process of cord blood-related activities, from long-term storage through transportation to support treatment for inpatients all over the world,” Veerapol said.

He said his company won a net profit of 123 million baht in 2021, growing more than 20% from the same period last year.

“Our significant income boost is due to the total amount of stem cell deposits from adipose tissue, which increased the number of customers more than threefold on average, or three to four people per family, compared to when we only gained one client per family from the collection of stem cells from newborn umbilical cord tissue,” Veerapol added.

Veerapol said his company, which operates in the Healthcare Innovation sector, is expanding in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the majority of revenue has still been generated by the vast volume of stem cell preservation and culture in Thailand as well as the market in ASEAN nations, such as Vietnam, Myanmar, Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

“We offer storage for hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) derived from erythrocytes and mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) obtained from umbilical cord tissue and fat,” Veerapol said.

“Above all, Medeze Group is the world’s first company to provide commercial examination of natural killer cell (NK Cell) activity. One of our unique selling points is that we offer a comprehensive cell storage solution for up to 60 years.”

Veerapol said Medeze Group employs a large number of scientists and highly qualified professionals in the field so it is confident that it is the only company in Asean that offers a 30-year warranty on cell quality. “Every 5 years, we also conduct a cell quality assessment process that involves randomized thawing of frozen cells for rigorous quality checks in all aspects,” Veerapol said.

“We have a strong network of biotechnology physicians, researchers, and professionals, as well as the company’s own largest Class 100 Cleanroom sterile laboratory in Southeast Asia.”

Veerapol said Medze Group’s facilities are fully equipped with the most advanced equipment and technology in the stem cell banking industry, such as the AXP AutoXpress Platform, which reduces human error and external contamination, and the Quantum Automated Machine used to culture stem cells from tissues in a short period of time.

Veerapol also unveiled Medze Group’s business strategy for 2022, saying the company will try to increase its presence in Asean countries, as well as China, Taiwan, and the Middle East.

“We will expand the investment budget for research and development and push forward with the establishment of the company’s owned laboratories in various countries to cover the entire region during the next 6 years, in order to create a 100-200 per cent growth this year,” Veerapol said.

“We will commence the building of our lab facilities in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2023; in Shenzhen, China, in 2024; in Indonesia, in 2025; in Vietnam, in 2026; and in Taiwan, in 2027.

”As one of the Thai enterprises experiencing exponential growth in the midst of the New Economy, our performance demonstrates our potential to contribute to the expansion of the stem cell development industry in Thailand, which will proudly enter the world-class arena.