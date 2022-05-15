WEH to pay THB2.7bn in dividends after court rules against Kasem

On May 11, the Bangkok South Civil Court dismissed Kasem's request, ruling that he did not own the shares.

As a result, WEH will pay 2.7 billion baht in dividends to shareholders, including Golden Music and WEH chairman Pradej Kitti-Itsaranon.

"The company is allocating cash and expects to pay the dividends this week," a source from WEH said.

WEH has made six dividend payments in the past two years, worth 41.9 baht per share.