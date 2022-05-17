Baht strengthens as market waits on US Fed rate signal

Poon said the baht could fluctuate, weaken and test the key resistance level of 34.90 if the market remains in a risk-off state.

However, the baht might strengthen if Thailand’s first-quarter GDP is better than forecast, as investors expect the Bank of Thailand to signal monetary tightening in June.

Meanwhile, Poon said the US dollar will be supported by the demand for safe assets if the market remains in a risk-off state. The market might wait for the next US Federal Reserve statement. If the Fed does not signal a heavy interest rate increase, the market may gradually open to risks, he added.