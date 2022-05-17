Cabinet hikes diesel oil tax cut for two more months

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the Finance Ministry had proposed two options to the Cabinet.

The first option urged the Cabinet to extend the THB3 per litre cut for three more months.

The second option urged the Cabinet to increase the cut to THB5 per litre, but for just two more months.

The Finance Ministry has projected that the subsidy would cost the government not more than THB20 billion in projected revenue. If the government loses more than THB20 billion in excise revenue, it could affect its revenue target, the ministry explained to the Cabinet.