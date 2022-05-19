Asia’s largest F&B trade show held in Bangkok next week

“THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2022 is destined to be Asia’s largest and most comprehensive food and beverage trade exhibition, as well as the ultimate world-class trade platform that brings together international business operators in the food and beverage industry to connect and meet with their potential partners in fruitful business matchings both onsite and virtually. The physical trade exhibition is taking place this 24th -28th May at Challenger Hall 1-3 and IEC Hall 5-10 IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, opening for trade visitors for all 5 days. Public visitors are invited to shop and visit the exhibition booths on the last day of the trade event. To ensure the safety of the exhibitors and visitors, all the precautionary measures will be strictly adhered to and prioritized, affirmed Mr Phusit.



Mr Phusit further added that, upon hearing that this year THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA will be held On the Ground once again, both Thai and international business operators all respond positively to our invitation. Meanwhile, 58 Thailand’s Offices of Commercial Affairs around the world also invited buyers and importers and the number of their attendants is anticipated to climb up considerably.

At the same time, Koelnmesse, our co-organizer, has also extended the invitation to a wider list of buyers and importers. Therefore, we are confident that this trade exhibition would achieve the target and bring tremendous success, ultimately enabling to realize the Thai Food, World Food initiative of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit to expand the Thai food products to the global market.



In addition, THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2022 is expected to welcome a total number of 75,000 on-ground visitors and over 3,500 online visitors at www.thaifex-vts.com. It is forecasted that this event will generate a total purchase order of approximately 10,000 million baht, divided into orders from the physical trade event valued at 9,550 million baht and orders made via www.thaifex-vts.com valued at 450 million baht.

As for the On Ground Trade Show, THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2022 “The Hybrid Edition” presents the 11 following zones, namely, Fine Food, Drinks, Sweets & Confectionery, Seafood, Meat, Frozen food, Rice, Fruits & vegetables, Coffee & Tea, Food Service and Food Technology, as well as Tools/Appliances/Equipment and various services related to the food and beverage industry. The exhibition also features special showcase zones for halal food, organic food, innovative food as well as the top selected food products from various provinces across Thailand, following the initiative of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit for bridging cooperation among the provincial commerce offices as the provincial salesman to become the Nation’s salesman. Many other highlights include the Thai tropical fruits promotion such as durian and mangosteen that visitors can pre-order directly from the farmers at the event, or the Future Food exhibition that presents a showcase of Thai entrepreneurs who are becoming known and internationally recognized across the industry.



As for the Virtual Trade Show, THAIFEX - Virtual Trade Show (VTS) offers a unique virtual trade show experience via www.thaifex-vts.com. This ultimate platform combines Virtual Trade Fair and Virtual - Online Business Matching (V-OBM), enabling real-time virtual business matching for buyers all over the world including China. Visitors can select the product category of their interest, visit exhibition booths, watch videos, view 3D product catalogues, and view 2D products in 360-degree which can be rotated and zoomed in to read the label details. The industry professionals can also make an appointment for an online business matching via Chat, Voice Call, or Video Call or watch product presentations of various top exhibitors and innovative product startups via our digital live streaming platform.



Mr Visit Limlurcha, Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand revealed that the food and beverage industry in Thailand made a contribution to GDP worth, generating approximately 5.5% of the country’s gross domestic product. Thailand is the 13th largest food exporter in the world, accounting for 2.3% of the world market share, and is the 4th in Asia after China, Indonesia and India. This THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA would enable Thai business operators, both large SMEs and new entrepreneurs to expand their products and services to both the international and domestic market, offering them the opportunities to meet with potential buyers both On the Ground and Virtually, while showcasing their innovative and creative products in response to the global demands and future food trends. THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA is, thus, ready to support the business operators in the F&B industry to succeed and thrive.



“THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2022 is so well responded among both domestic and international F&B business operators who are very much ready to showcase their quality and innovative products to the world over. In addition, new products have been developed in response to the new emerging trends as well as the ever-changing market and consumer demands, such as the eco-friendly packaging that could be handled conveniently to maintain both the product’s quality and hygiene. As of now, over 722 Thai exporters, including over 400 SMEs, have confirmed their presence as the exhibitors, altogether comprising 2,085 exhibition booths. Meanwhile, we are contacted by a large number of trade visitors through various channels travelling from both within Thailand and overseas to join us. All these would make THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2022 encompass a wide variety of products ranging from Niche Market to Commodity and involved the industry players from every market level,” Mr Visit further added.



Mr Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director of Koelnmesse, revealed that this year's event has attracted 815 international exhibitors and importers to showcase their products in a total exhibition space of 11,592 square meters, a figure that doubled from 2020. Despite the ongoing rigorous travel regulations in some countries, this increased number of international exhibitors affirms the pivotal role of this trade exhibition in driving the recovery of the food industry in the region.

Altogether, the overseas exhibitors and importers come from 35 countries, with the largest number of exhibitors from South Korea, followed by Vietnam, Italy, Malaysia and Turkey, many of which are enrolled in the Hosted Buyers program. In addition, major global companies such as Dole Asia and NTUC have confirmed to attend the event. This demonstrates that the physical trade show would play an extremely important role in expanding business opportunities. Meanwhile, exhibitors who are unable to attend the fair in person such as in China, also show their commitment to join virtually. This has proven that all businesses aspire to be part of this mega trade show and have done every possible way to overcome their travel restrictions.



“Meanwhile, we have witnessed a new emerging trend, which is the environmentally-conscious products and packaging designed for sustainability. This also includes products made from plants and the products with Clean labels, all of which will be displayed at this year's THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA, covering over 20% of the total exhibition space. In response to the latest future food trends that focus on sustainability, the organizers have joined hands with Scholars of Sustenance (SOS), an international food rescue foundation to take care of the food surplus and ensure that there is no food waste left from this event. At the end of the event, the SOS team will collect all food surplus from the exhibitors and redistribute them to the low-income communities, orphanages and shelters, reaching all the vulnerable communities in society,” said Mr Mathias.



For further information on THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2022 “The Hybrid Edition,” please contact the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) at 1169. Those interested can register for an On a Ground visit at www.thaifex-anuga.com and the virtual trade show at www. thaifex- vts.com.

