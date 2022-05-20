Bangkok Land spearheads a corporate social initiative dubbed “IMPACT Farm”

“The world still spins around, and everyone has to make a living to put food on the table regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic. The future is unpredictable, and life is full of surprise. Let’s us focus on ourselves today. I found myself thinking about foods and well-being over the past 2 years. I wouldn’t hesitate to admit that we still have a lot to catch up on an organic farming journey, but we will do our best to do what it takes to achieve organic farming business. Working toward the same goal (everyone deserves to eat healthy) with the organic producers in Mae Taeng District, Chiang Mai, is a fortune,” explained Paul.

Ms. Pathum, a fierce advocate for what organic farmers need, said “I’m thrilled to work with Bangkok Land Public Company Limited., that has the same passion for supporting as well as empowering organic farming business while supplying fresh, organic fruits and vegetables such as longan, banana, guava, lime, baby jackfruit, and green salad to dine-in and online customers. First and foremost, the organic farmers from the local organic farming community center can make a living selling high quality produce all year round.

When was the local organic farming community center founded?

Ms. Pathum: “I embarked on this journey in 1995 while I was pursuing my master’s degree. You all know research paper is required to fulfill a master’s degree. My interest lied in the topic of fermented beans. Not only did I get hooked up by this research topic, but it made me rethink about the future of agriculture in Thailand. Many questions popped up in my mind, but misconceptions about Thai farming had me worried the most. I didn’t understand why developed countries valued organic farming significantly while underdeveloped countries looked down on farmers? In Thailand, famers were labeled as impoverished. In 1996, I got a job as a teacher who wanted to school students in Thai agriculture. Taking advantage of the teaching opportunity, I loaned 200,000 baht from the bank to help me with funding for my 9 rai farm land. I put aside some money to build water systems with a total of 2 rai, leaving me 7 rai for other agricultural needs. Like most startups, failure is inevitable. I started on conventional farming with a little to no knowledge, so did my fellows. Plus, we didn’t keep track of income and expenses. Then I switched to organic farming business using comprehensive strategies coupled with land improvements. Finally, I managed to achieve great results in 2 years and gave up my school job to become a full-time organic famer,” explained Ms. Pathum.

