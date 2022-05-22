Thu, May 26, 2022

business

Bangkok Apec summit ends with no joint statement after US-led walkout

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) trade ministers meeting ended with participants failing to issue the traditional joint statement in Bangkok on Sunday.

The Apec forum was disrupted on Saturday when representatives of the United States, Japan, Canada, Australia and New Zealand walked out as the Russian representative stood to make a speech. The walkout was in protest over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, who chaired the meeting, said he would conduct a press conference to announce the forum’s results. On Saturday, Jurin had insisted the walkout would have no impact on progress made at the forum.

Thailand is chairing the Apec trade bloc this year but international tensions over the Russia-Ukraine war threaten to derail cooperation among members.

 

Hosted by Thailand over two days, the Bangkok meeting aimed to drive trade and economic cooperation among 21 Apec members. One goal was to promote the so-called BCG (bio-circular-green) economic model whereby micro, small and medium-sized enterprises will be geared to supply chains to help drive sustainable development.

BOT board chief expects policy interest rate to rise

Published : May 26, 2022

Consumer protection group opposes True-DTAC merger in letter to NBTC

Published : May 26, 2022

Bitkub’s Group CEO attends "DeFi - Future of Decentralized Governance" discussion at World Economic Forum: Davos 2022

Published : May 26, 2022

Bitkub chief meets Dutch queen, Hun Sen among others at Davos

Published : May 26, 2022

Saudi Arabian teams to visit Thailand for trade, investment discussions

Published : May 26, 2022

Published : May 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand is third biggest market for Norwegian seafood

Published : May 26, 2022

No green light yet for entertainment venues in yellow provinces to reopen

Published : May 26, 2022

Milk tea shop shelves controversial ‘elephant trunk’ bag

Published : May 26, 2022

Noodle shop vows to keep 3-baht price despite higher costs

Published : May 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.