Households can sell surplus solar power at THB2.20 per unit

The PEA and MEA would each buy 5 megawatts of household solar per year for 10 years, starting in 2022.

Households must feed the surplus solar into the PEA or MEA grid within 270 days of signing the contract.

The National Energy Policy Council decided on March 9 to extend the household solar project after its launch last year.

Komkrit said no deadline had been set for house owners to apply to join the project.