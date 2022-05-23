Thu, May 26, 2022

Households can sell surplus solar power at THB2.20 per unit

Households can sell their surplus solar electricity to state providers at the rate of 2.20 baht per unit, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said on Monday.

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) will buy surplus electricity from households with rooftop solar panels of up to 10kW capacity, said ERC secretary-general Komkrit Tantrawanit.

The PEA and MEA would each buy 5 megawatts of household solar per year for 10 years, starting in 2022.

Households must feed the surplus solar into the PEA or MEA grid within 270 days of signing the contract.

The National Energy Policy Council decided on March 9 to extend the household solar project after its launch last year.

Komkrit said no deadline had been set for house owners to apply to join the project.

Meanwhile, households who do sign up but fail to meet the 270-day feed-in deadline will be given an extra 90 days to supply their solar surplus.

Failure to meet the second deadline will result in cancellation of their contracts, Komkrit said.

He said the new announcement also applied to households who submitted applications to sell solar electricity to the MEA and PEA last year but have not started operations yet.

The two state firms will invite applicants to sign contracts within 30 days, Komkrit added.

He said the policy is aimed at cutting the use of fossil fuel to generate electricity after the Russia-Ukraine war caused energy prices to skyrocket.

 

Published : May 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Latest News

