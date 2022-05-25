Food fair kicks off with aim to make Thailand world food hub 

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said during the opening ceremony that Thailand has now emerged as the 13th biggest food exporter in the world and fourth biggest in Asia.

Jurin said that though Thailand is quite strong in this market, competing with others and remaining the leader calls for some transformation to guarantee its premium quality products.

"The food and beverage industry plays a vital role in the Thai economy with a market share of 2.3 per cent in global trade. Despite the broad range of international trade constraints due to the global pandemic, Thailand’s food and beverages sector has managed to export over THB286 billion in the first quarter of 2022, growing 28.8 per cent compared to the same period of 2021. So, this means that this market is a strong growth opportunity for the country," said Jurin.

He added that the export success stemmed from the teamwork of the public and private sector commerce mechanism, specifically the Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee on Commerce.

"This body serves as a crucial mechanism to resolve trade issues, especially the international-related ones. One outcome derived from this mechanism was the reassurance to the world that Thai products, especially in the food and agriculture industry, are safe and Covid- free," he said.