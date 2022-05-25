MRTA gives green signal for Orange Line bids

The documents must be submitted to the MRTA before July-end.

It said the winner of the bid would be announced and a contract signed by late this year.

The Orange Line, stretching precisely 35.9 kilometres, will roll from Bang Khunnon to Minburi.

It is divided into the eastern section – from the Thailand Cultural Centre to Minburi, a length of 22.5km, with 17 stations (10 underground and seven elevated) – and the western section, from Bang Khunnon to the Thailand Cultural Centre, a length of 13.4km with 11 underground stations.