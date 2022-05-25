Thu, May 26, 2022

MRTA gives green signal for Orange Line bids

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) will open bidding from Friday for its THB140 billion Orange Line electric railway project.

The MRTA announced that interested companies can purchase the “request for proposal documents” (RFP) at its headquarters from Friday until June 10 from 9am to 3pm.

The documents must be submitted to the MRTA before July-end.

It said the winner of the bid would be announced and a contract signed by late this year.

The Orange Line, stretching precisely 35.9 kilometres, will roll from Bang Khunnon to Minburi.

It is divided into the eastern section – from the Thailand Cultural Centre to Minburi, a length of 22.5km, with 17 stations (10 underground and seven elevated) – and the western section, from Bang Khunnon to the Thailand Cultural Centre, a length of 13.4km with 11 underground stations.

The project will be a joint venture between the MRTA and the private firm that wins the bid.

The MRTA will not only invest in land expropriation for the entire project but also for the construction of railway infrastructure on the eastern section.

The bid winner will need to invest in construction of the railway structure for the western section and install the electrical system, carry out maintenance and operate services.

The project is divided into two phases:

The first phase entails designing and installing the electric railway and carrying out test runs. This phase on the eastern section is scheduled to be completed in three years and six months and on the western section in six years.

The second phase is to operate and maintain the electric trains across a period of 30 years.

