Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

While Asia-Pacific moves toward carbon neutrality, Huawei integrates digital and power electronics technologies and enables energy digitalization for a greener future. In Singapore, Huawei collaborated with Sunseap Group to develop one of the world's largest offshore floating PV projects. It's expected to produce over 6 million kWh of energy per year, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 4,200 tons.

An open and collaborative ICT industry ecosystem

Second, Huawei will build an open and healthy industry ecosystem with customers and partners. In Asia-Pacific, Huawei has established partnerships with 7,900 enterprise partners, 2,000 cloud partners, and 200 universities. To enable ICT startups in Asia-Pacific, Huawei plans to invest 100 million USD in the Spark project over the next three years. Facing the future, Huawei will bring global R&D ability to the local market and innovates based on customer needs. For example, Huawei and partners built Open Lab in Singapore and the 5G Ecosystem Innovation Center in Thailand. Currently, 5G EIC has gathered more than 100 partners to incubate 5G applications. Based on the platforms above, Huawei hopes to help customers and partners make good use of infrastructure and extend ICT capabilities to industry digitalization.

An inclusive Digital Asia-Pacific

Finally, Huawei commits to building an inclusive digital Asia-Pacific. As digitalization speeds up, there is also a stronger demand for digital talent. According to the Korn Ferry report, Asia-Pacific will face a 47 million talent gap by 2030. At the same time, this region is full of young energy and potential. Through the Huawei Asean Academy and Seeds for the Future, Huawei has worked with partners to train 170,000 local talents. In the next five years, Huawei will continue to train 500,000 digital talents for the Asia Pacific region.

Meanwhile, to leave no one behind in the digital world, by cooperating with Thailand’s customers and partners, Huawei contributed to the USO 2.0 project with the AirPON solution, which has provided broadband services to more than 14,000 villages. In Bangladesh, Huawei and partners launched the Digital Training Bus project to benefit over 240,000 women by 2023. Coming together is a beginning, and working together is a success. In the past 30 years, Huawei is rooted in the region’s fast digitalization journey. As always, Huawei is confident and determined to work with customers and partners, becoming a key contributor to the Asia-Pacific digital economy. Innovating non-stop, together for better green digital life.

Simon Lin, President of Huawei Asia Pacific