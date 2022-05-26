Baht may strengthen during trade today: market strategist

Poon said the baht might fluctuate and strengthen during the day as the market is open to more risks and the dollar stabilises after the US Federal Reserve increased the interest rate according to market expectations.

The baht found support from increased gold sales as the price of the precious metal moved close to its resistance level from $1,850 to $1,860 (THB63,643) per ounce.

With the baht strengthening quickly, investors have changed their views on hedging tools.

Importers are waiting to buy the dollar if the baht strengthens to 34 or lower.