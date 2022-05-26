GULF joins forces with GUNKUL to jointly develop 1,000 MW of renewable energy within 5 years

Ms. Yupapin Wangviwat, Chief Financial Officer, Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited (GULF), stated “The Board of Directors’ has approved Gulf Renewable Energy Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GULF, to enterinto a Joint Venture Agreement with Gunkul Engineering Public Company Limited (GUNKUL) with the purpose to study opportunities and operate renewable energy businesses, namely, wind power projects in Thailand and overseas, solar power projects, and other types of renewable energy-related projects, including businesses related to energy innovation e.g. microgrid & smart meter in the future. Gulf Renewable Energy and GUNKUL are expected to equally hold 50% stakes in the aforementioned joint venture.”

This collaboration leverages the strengths of each partner, as GULF is well-established in the power business with a portfolio of green energy projects in domestic and overseas markets and has an extensive business network, while GUNKUL has expertise in integrated renewable energy business and construction. As a result, this partnership will support the joint venture’s capability to operate renewable energy businesses, which is aligned with the National Energy Plan to increase the proportion of electricity generation capacity from renewable energy to achieve the targets to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Moreover, this investment is also in line with GULF’s data center business operations and fulfills the demand for electricity generated from clean energy from large customers such as hyperscalers, with the goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with the global energy trend.

