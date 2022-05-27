Sat, June 04, 2022

Refuel at PT stations and get palm oil on discount until June-end

PT Max Card holders who refuel (oil or LPG) at any PT station nationwide can buy Mee Suk palm cooking oil for THB60 a bottle (1 litre), down from the original price of THB68.

The campaign runs until June 30 with no minimum refuel requirement.

PT Energy president and CEO Pitak Ratchakitprakarn pointed out on Wednesday that the price of bottled palm oil has been rising due to decreasing output and the crude palm oil price hike in global markets, which has affected food costs.

“So, as a leading energy service provider, PTG aims to help reduce the public’s financial burden by selling Mee Suk palm cooking oil at a special price of THB60 for a 1-litre bottle to PT Max Card holders who refuel at any PT station with no minimum requirement,” he explained.

“Each card holder can buy a maximum two bottles per day until June 30, or until supplies last,” Pitak said.

“PTG is committed to helping people during this palm oil price crisis, which corresponds with our vision of ‘enriching the quality of life, well-being and contentedness of the people we serve’,” he added.

Published : May 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

