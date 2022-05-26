Sat, June 04, 2022

business

Bitkub’s Group CEO attends "DeFi - Future of Decentralized Governance" discussion at World Economic Forum: Davos 2022

May 24 - Mr Jirayut Srupsrisopa (Topp), Founder & Group CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co Ltd, a Thai blockchain unicorn startup, was invited to attend a visionary discussion on the topic "DeFi - Future of Decentralized Governance" with international experts including: Mr Rahul Singh - President of Financial Services and Digital Process Operations, HCL Technologies, Mr Akash Shah - Chief Growth Officer, BNY Mellon and Mr Hans-Paul Bürkner, Global Chair Emeritus, Boston Consulting Group.

Mr Srupsrisopa has been officially invited to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) - a well-known event on the global stage for its activities to suggest direction in economic, social and development policies at the international level through a network of leaders in politics, business and civil society.

The panel discussion were held at Dome F, Ice Village, Davos-Klosters. It is interesting to note that DeFi's story has been brought up in serious international economic forums and has attracted the attention of attendees from various sectors. And there are interesting questions about DeFi such as DeFi Definition & Used Cases, DeFi Governance, and Role of Traditional Governance in DeFi. 
 

“Participating in this event is another important step that has brought Thailand into global awareness of its leadership in digital assets and blockchain. Last year was the year that digital assets experienced exponential growth in Thailand. We have the largest number of crypto holders per capita in the world and ranked 3rd in the world for the number of DeFi users. Moreover, the Thai public and private sectors are working together to push the rules on digital assets to keep users safe and protect investors. and together to educate people to the best of their ability” Said Mr Srupsrisopa 

And in particular, “Bitkub Capital Group” is a private organization from Thailand that operates on blockchain technology infrastructure, digital assets exchange, cryptocurrency & blockchain education, Investment in Blockchain-related Startups and Web 3.0, which is considered the infrastructure of the digital economy until the success and has been mentioned as the first fintech unicorn in Thailand.


 

Published : May 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

