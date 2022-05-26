Bitkub’s Group CEO attends "DeFi - Future of Decentralized Governance" discussion at World Economic Forum: Davos 2022

“Participating in this event is another important step that has brought Thailand into global awareness of its leadership in digital assets and blockchain. Last year was the year that digital assets experienced exponential growth in Thailand. We have the largest number of crypto holders per capita in the world and ranked 3rd in the world for the number of DeFi users. Moreover, the Thai public and private sectors are working together to push the rules on digital assets to keep users safe and protect investors. and together to educate people to the best of their ability” Said Mr Srupsrisopa

And in particular, “Bitkub Capital Group” is a private organization from Thailand that operates on blockchain technology infrastructure, digital assets exchange, cryptocurrency & blockchain education, Investment in Blockchain-related Startups and Web 3.0, which is considered the infrastructure of the digital economy until the success and has been mentioned as the first fintech unicorn in Thailand.



