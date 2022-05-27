Accelerate the orderly provision of 5G spectrum for sustainable ICT industry and harmonious ecosystem

Besides the mid-band, 700 MHz low band is also an ideal 5G frequency band including in Indonesia, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, etc. It can provide 4G plus 5G dual services simultaneously via one network with dynamic spectrum sharing technology. It is the key coverage band to bring universal mobile broadband services, and bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

Overall, the full release of 5G's impact on the economy and society depends on the vigorous development of 5G technologies and applications. To achieve this goal, under the guidance of the government, telecom operators, suppliers, academies, content providers, and industries are gradually converged, communicating user requirements, and exploring unified, coordinated, high-performance, and energy efficient 5G products and service models. The next five years will still be a critical period for the development of the 5G industry in the Asia-Pacific region. The whole industry still need to work together to promote the implementation of various policies to build a sustainable and harmonious ecosystem in the region.

6 GHz is an inevitable choice for the 5G in the next 10 years.

3.5 GHz, 2.6 GHz, 2.3 GHz, and 4.9 GHz are the world's preferred and mature 5G prime mid-bands. They provides total 800 MHz bandwidth for the initial stage of 5G development. On that basis, we need to find and reserve a next spectrum band for long-term service development in the next 5 to 10 years to meet the total requirement of 2000 MHz in mid-bands. At the 8th Asia-Pacific Spectrum Conference in April 2022, regulators from China, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Germany, Finland and other industry organizations such as GSMA reached that consensus.

6 GHz is the last and only choice that can reach the "2 GHz mid-band bandwidth in each country". 6 GHz for IMT has won a wide consensus in the industry. ITU, GSMA, GTI, and 3GPP actively promote 6 GHz IMT research. Leading international operators, such as Vodafone Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, China Mobile, and Axiata, support 6 GHz for IMT as a global harmonized spectrum strategy.

In the Asia Pacific region, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, and Singapore are actively participating in the study and identification of 6GHz IMT under the ITU WRC-23 framework. We believe that 6GHz will become the key band for 5G and 5.5G (5G advanced) development in the Asia Pacific region. Huawei is willing to support the research and testing of 6GHz IMT as global standards by governments, operators, and industry organizations in the region. This will promote the entire industry to unify standards and boost ecosystems, lay out the future ahead of time, and move towards new digital and intelligent world.

By Mr. Zhengjun Zhang (Jun Zhang)

Director of Huawei Asia-Pacific Public Relations Department

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

