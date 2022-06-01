Mon, June 20, 2022

business

Muanchon Coffee turns into premium Bellinee’s Bake & Brew amid boiling competition

Popular low-cost coffee franchise Muanchon Coffee is being closed permanently from Wednesday to become Bellinee’s Bake & Brew.

Franchise operator CP Retailink explained that the company decided to change its business model to bring it in line with consumer demand because customer behaviour has changed in this Covid-19 situation.

The company said Muanchon Coffee would become a premium bakery and coffee shop called Bellinee’s Bake & Brew so it could better compete in both present and future market environments.

Muanchon Coffee turns into premium Bellinee’s Bake & Brew amid boiling competition

CP Retailink said customer behaviour and tastes have changed significantly while the coffee market is extremely competitive in every customer segment.

Also, the new generation has more methods to access goods and services. Therefore, the company has decided to change its business model to focus on the bakery business, which is currently popular, it said.

Muanchon is a brand that offered coffee for the masses via small operators. It found strength in meeting Thai tastes with prices starting from THB25.

Not surprisingly, it became highly popular with workers and low-income earners. It expanded to more than 1,000 branches in almost ten years, becoming a prototype for CP All’s coffee shops.

QSNCC launches a “Hotel Partnership” program to enhance service and impress global business travelers

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Petroleum firms dismiss Korn’s claim of 10 times increase in refining margin

Published : Jun 20, 2022

BGRIM announces new senior management line-up to drive growth, new unit created to oversee investment control, innovation and sustainability

Published : Jun 20, 2022

TAT expects ‘workation’ scheme for civil servants to be a huge hit

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Iceland, Danish supermarkets primed for Thai delicacies

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Published : June 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Motorists who ignore traffic fines face arrest from Monday: Police

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Malaysian state lawmaker proposes four-day work week

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Scientists unlock secret to growing seedless lychee

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Lawmakers' panel restricts cannabis cultivation to 10 plants per household

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.