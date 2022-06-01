Muanchon Coffee turns into premium Bellinee’s Bake & Brew amid boiling competition

The company said Muanchon Coffee would become a premium bakery and coffee shop called Bellinee’s Bake & Brew so it could better compete in both present and future market environments.

CP Retailink said customer behaviour and tastes have changed significantly while the coffee market is extremely competitive in every customer segment.

Also, the new generation has more methods to access goods and services. Therefore, the company has decided to change its business model to focus on the bakery business, which is currently popular, it said.

Muanchon is a brand that offered coffee for the masses via small operators. It found strength in meeting Thai tastes with prices starting from THB25.