MRTA hires construction consultants for south Purple Line

The MRTA signed the contract with five companies as Project Management and Construction Supervision Consultant 1 (PMCSC1) valued at THB1.09 billion.

The companies in the PMCSC1 are MAA Consultant Co Ltd, Index International Group Plc, PSK Consultant Co Ltd, PPSN Co Ltd and C Consult Engineering Co Ltd.

For Project Mangement and Construction Supervision Consultant 2 (PMCSC2), it signed a contract with six companies for a total of THB959.458 million.

The six companies under the PMCSC2 contract are Asian Engineering Consultant Co Ltd, Tesco Co Ltd, Utilities Design Consultant Co Ltd, IT International Co Ltd, Project Planning Services Plc and Integrated Engineering Co Ltd.