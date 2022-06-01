MRTA hires construction consultants for south Purple Line

MRTA governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas signed the contracts to hire the three consortiums for THB2.6 billion to supervise the construction of the southern section of the Purple Line from Taopoon to Ratburana.
The MRTA signed the contract with five companies as Project Management and Construction Supervision Consultant 1 (PMCSC1) valued at THB1.09 billion.
The companies in the PMCSC1 are MAA Consultant Co Ltd, Index International Group Plc, PSK Consultant Co Ltd, PPSN Co Ltd and C Consult Engineering Co Ltd.
For Project Mangement and Construction Supervision Consultant 2 (PMCSC2), it signed a contract with six companies for a total of THB959.458 million.
The six companies under the PMCSC2 contract are Asian Engineering Consultant Co Ltd, Tesco Co Ltd, Utilities Design Consultant Co Ltd, IT International Co Ltd, Project Planning Services Plc and Integrated Engineering Co Ltd.
The MRTA also signed contracts with three companies hiring them as Project Management and Construction Supervision Consultant 3 (PMCSC3) for THB561.043 million.
The PMCSC3 companies are Chote Jinda Consultant Co Ltd, Wisit Engineering Consultant Co Ltd and IT International Co Ltd.
The three consortiums are required to supervise and manage the construction of the section to be done as per the contracts between the MRTA and the construction contractors.
The three consortiums also signed the Integrity Pact with the MRTA to ensure transparency in the construction of the project.
Pakapong said the three consortiums are ready to start operations right away and the MRTA has already sent notice to proceed (NTP) to the six contractors of the project on April 25. The constructions will start this month to be completed in 2027.
Pakapong added that the committee in charge of hiring consultants has so far failed to select a winner as the Project Implement Consultant, as no firm has met the technical requirements.
Published : Jun 20, 2022
Published : Jun 20, 2022
Published : Jun 20, 2022
Published : June 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 20, 2022
Published : Jun 20, 2022
Published : Jun 20, 2022
Published : Jun 20, 2022