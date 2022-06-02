JSCCIB sticks to GDP prediction, expects 8m foreign visitors this year

“Although Thailand still faces risks that include a declining global economy due to international conflict, rising costs from the fuel price crisis, and inflation, we believe the country will be able to achieve 2.5 to 4 per cent economic expansion thanks to a recovering tourism industry and expanding exports,” JSCCIB chairman Sanan Angubolkul said on Wednesday.

Sanan, who also chairs the Thai Chamber of Commerce, went on to say that global concerns about a shortage of food and raw materials in manufacturing supply chains due to impacts from the Russia-Ukraine war have increased demand for Thai products.

He predicted the export sector would see expansion of 3 to 5 per cent year on year in 2022, while general inflation is expected to be 3.5 to 5.5 per cent.

“However, slowing economic growth in China and Japan could affect exports for the rest of the year, as we can see from April exports to those countries, which are slightly lower than in the same period last year,” he warned.