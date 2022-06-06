31 new EV plants lured by tax breaks, boosting production by 660,000

The privileges, which come mostly in the form of tax exemptions, were granted from January-April to four categories of projects:

1. Seven hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) projects, with investment value of 37.2 billion baht and production capacity of 438,455 vehicles.

2. Seven plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) projects, with investment value of 7.74 billion baht and production capacity of 92,600 vehicles.

3. 14 battery electric vehicle (BEV) projects, with investment value of 10.52 billion baht and production capacity of 131,200 vehicles.

4. Three battery electric bus projects, with investment value of 2.39 billion baht and production capacity of 4,600 vehicles.

The BOI said it was promoting EV manufacturing in line with the government’s target of boosting EV production to 30 per cent of total automotive manufacturing capacity by 2030, or 725,000 vehicles per year.

“We also expect that by 2030 about 50 per cent of passenger vehicles and pick-up trucks on Thailand’s roads will be EVs, or approximately 440,000 vehicles,” said BOI secretary-general Sonklin Ploymee on Sunday.