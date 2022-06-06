'Food Factors' expands its food business with 'Local Siam 77,' a ready-to-eat Thainess bringing ingredients from the 77 provinces of Thailand to the global market.

Mr. Piti Bhirom Bhakdi, CEO of Food Factors Co., Ltd., reveals that the food business is one of the six core pillars of Boonrawd company, run by Food Factors company. The company aims growth and sustainability by bringing Thai food culture, its ingredients, and unique taste to create diverse creative food businesses such as condiments and seasonings, restaurant business with EST.33, Farm Design, Santa Fe, and Meng Nua Nua, and the latest venture with the ready-to-eat product named 'Local Siam 77.' The new brand will build on Thailand's quality ingredients from 77 provinces of Thailand and create uniquely Thai food with the original taste that Thais know and love, all in a convenient and long-lasting package without preservatives, coloring, or MSGs for the health-conscious lifestyle of the new generation.

'Local Siam 77' products will consist of three categories; Ready-to-eat, Shelf Stable, and Frozen like Green Curry with Chicken and Bamboo Shoot, Chicken Massaman Curry, Chicken Curry, Red Curry with Chicken, Chicken Tom Yum under the 'ready-to-eat and meat' group, or Green Curry Noodle, Massaman Curry Noodle and Padthai under 'ready-to-eat noodles,' 'ready-to-eat organic rice' certified by USDA, IFOM, EU like Jasmine rice, Brown rice, Rice Berry Rice, and Instant Paste like Curry Paste, Red Chili Paste, Green Chili Paste, and Massaman Paste. All 'Local Siam 77' packaging has been designed by Champ Somchana Kangwarajit from Prompt Design with colors and emphasizes the number 77 creatively to stand out from the crowd.

